Leather | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Memory seats Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2011 Infiniti G37

128,362 KM

$13,992

+ tax & licensing
x Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
128,362KM
VIN JN1CV6AR4BM408255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Memory seats
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency inside trunk release
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver/front passenger knee bolsters
Rearview monitor
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints
LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children system
Slide-away brake assembly
Height-adjustable front safety belts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system
7" vehicle information display

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Integrated front fog lights
LED tail lamps
Trunk chrome finisher
High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps
Body color folding pwr heated mirrors

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bar
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
3.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 aluminum engine -inc: variable valve event & lift (VVEL)
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC)
Front & rear tow hook
Gas-type hood struts

Interior

Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Driver/passenger assist handles
Dome lamp
Rear seat heater vents
Lockable glove box w/lamp
(2) rear seat coat hooks
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Trunk illumination
HomeLink universal transceiver
Dual front map lights
Dual front seatback pockets
Dual rear reading lamps
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder
Infiniti signature analog clock
Remote opening of all windows via Intelligent key
Aluminum Infiniti kick plates (front & rear)
Illuminated entry -inc: front entry step lamps
Leather shift knob w/metallic finish
Tilt meter cluster (linked w/steering column)
Foot release type parking brake
8-way pwr front passenger seat
Front door pockets w/bottleholders
Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down for all windows
(4) trunk cargo hooks
Pwr trunk release w/cancellation switch in glove box
Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through & cupholders
Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temp & twin trip odometer
Front center console -inc: (2) cupholders, armrest, storage compartment, 12V pwr outlet
Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console, instrument panel, doors

