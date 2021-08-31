+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2011 Jaguar XF Premium is a showcase of Improved aerodynamics, Advanced performance, Regal Style and luxury. A Black on Black display of sophistication with all the sport-Sedan proportions. Interior is both high-tech and lavish. Furnished with double-stitched Leather trim upholstery, along with wood-grain and aluminum finishes which are appointed along the instrument panel and center console. Its top features include Ambient lighting, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated seats, Blind-spot alert, Intelligent high beam, Dual climate control, Cornering brake control, Active head restraints-inc whiplash reduction system, Rear view camera with guidance lines on display, Front&rear parking sensors inc touchscreen visual indicators, A 1200-Watt bowers & Wilkons sound system, And much more. Powered by a 5.0 Litre V-8 engine with a six-speed RWD automatic transmission generating 385 horsepower and 380 lbs-ft of torque ensuring plenty of power when it is needed.
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/
*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*
