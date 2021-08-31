Menu
2011 Jaguar XF

107,047 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

Premium *5.0L*RWD*CAM*NAV*BLUETOOTH*SUNROOF

Premium *5.0L*RWD*CAM*NAV*BLUETOOTH*SUNROOF

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7651531
  • Stock #: CCI0023
  • VIN: SAJXA0GB9BLR80155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2011 Jaguar XF Premium is a showcase of Improved aerodynamics, Advanced performance, Regal Style and luxury. A Black on Black display of sophistication with all the sport-Sedan proportions. Interior is both high-tech and lavish. Furnished with double-stitched Leather trim upholstery, along with wood-grain and aluminum finishes which are appointed along the instrument panel and center console. Its top features include Ambient lighting, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated seats, Blind-spot alert, Intelligent high beam, Dual climate control, Cornering brake control, Active head restraints-inc whiplash reduction system, Rear view camera with guidance lines on display, Front&rear parking sensors inc touchscreen visual indicators, A 1200-Watt bowers & Wilkons sound system, And much more. Powered by a 5.0 Litre V-8 engine with a six-speed RWD automatic transmission generating 385 horsepower and 380 lbs-ft of torque ensuring plenty of power when it is needed.

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

