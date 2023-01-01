$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr 70th Anniversary
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC676053
- Mileage 146,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Fully Loaded
Fresh Safety
Carfax report is available.
Come and checkout this neatly maintained 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 70th Anniversary has just arrived at our lot and is available now! Perfect for our winters this Cherokee has an Intelligent Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:
- Uconnect Touch Display -inc Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack, 911 Assist
- Premium sound system
- Power Adjustable Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Rear Climate control
- Power liftgate
- Heated leather seats
- Reverse Camera
- Keyless entry
- Sunroof
and many more!!!
Contact us now @
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
