<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Fully Loaded</strong></em></p><p><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></p><p>Carfax report is available.  </p><p>Come and checkout this neatly maintained <em><strong>2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 70th Anniversary </strong></em>has just arrived at our lot and is available now! Perfect for our winters this Cherokee has an Intelligent Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS.</p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> <u>2850 Dugald Road </u></strong>to check it out!!!</em></p><p>This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:</p><ul><li>Uconnect Touch Display -inc Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack, 911 Assist</li><li>Premium sound system </li><li>Power Adjustable Front Seats</li><li>Remote Start</li><li>Rear Climate control </li><li>Power liftgate</li><li>Heated leather seats </li><li>Reverse Camera</li><li>Keyless entry</li><li>Sunroof<br />and many more!!!</li></ul><p><strong>Contact us now @ </strong></p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>     We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

146,650 KM

Details

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR4GG8BC676053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC676053
  • Mileage 146,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

