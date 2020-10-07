Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

156,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,556KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5986515
  • Stock #: 2200
  • VIN: 1J4RR6GT1BC625079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,556 KM

Vehicle Description

+HEATED LEATHER SEATS! +SUNROOF! +BACK UP CAM! +PDC
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Full-Size Spare Tire
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Enhanced accident response system
Front seat side air bags
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Remote Start System
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Rear window wiper w/washer
Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated rear seats
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Rear Window Defroster
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Laminated front door glass
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Steel spare wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Normal Duty Suspension
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Cargo Net
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Cargo Compartment Cover
Vehicle Information Centre
Class IV Receiver Hitch
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Bright License Plate Brow
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Cargo tie-down loops
Front license plate bracket
7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness
Trailer Sway Damping
Flipper liftgate glass
Bright door handles
active head restraints
Hill start assist
Hood insulation
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Bi-Xenon Headlamps
Luxury Door Trim Panel
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Bright Exhaust Tip
Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Bright Side Roof Rails
Automatic Headlamp Leveling System
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Selec-Terrain System
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Dual-note electric horns
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Quadra-Lift Air Suspension
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Pwr heated multi-function mirrors w/memory
Outside supplemental turn signal mirrors
Auto-dimming outside driver mirror
Auto-dimming outside passenger mirror
Chrome outside mirrors
Rain-sensitive windshield wipers
8-way pwr driver/front passenger seats w/driver seat memory
4-way pwr driver/front passenger lumbar
Carpeted flooring
Automatic dual-zone climate control
Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel
700-amp maintenance-free battery
215MM Rear Axle
180-amp alternator
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
3.06 Axle Ratio
5.7L MDS VVT V8 ENGINE
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
Hill decent control
SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 186,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SE
 178,443 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,604 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory