2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Enhanced accident response system Front seat side air bags Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Standard Duty Engine Cooling Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opener Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Passenger Assist Handles Remote Start System Full Length Floor Console Glove Box Lamp Rear window wiper w/washer Luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated rear seats Rear 60/40 split-folding seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass Laminated front door glass Power Options Pwr Liftgate Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Removable short mast antenna Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille Chrome Bodyside Moulding

Additional Features Cargo Net Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Air Filtering Tip Start Cargo Compartment Cover Vehicle Information Centre Class IV Receiver Hitch ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Bright License Plate Brow ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Cargo tie-down loops Front license plate bracket 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Trailer Sway Damping Flipper liftgate glass Bright door handles active head restraints Hill start assist Hood insulation Child seat latch-ready anchor system Child seat upper tether anchorages Bi-Xenon Headlamps Luxury Door Trim Panel Front/rear side curtain air bags Bright Exhaust Tip Body-colour fascias w/bright insert Bright Side Roof Rails Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Selec-Terrain System Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Dual-note electric horns Cargo trim panel w/storage net Quadra-Lift Air Suspension Integrated liftgate rear spoiler Pwr heated multi-function mirrors w/memory Outside supplemental turn signal mirrors Auto-dimming outside driver mirror Auto-dimming outside passenger mirror Chrome outside mirrors Rain-sensitive windshield wipers 8-way pwr driver/front passenger seats w/driver seat memory 4-way pwr driver/front passenger lumbar Carpeted flooring Automatic dual-zone climate control Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps Rain brake support Ready alert braking Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor 3-point centre rear seat belt Wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel 700-amp maintenance-free battery 215MM Rear Axle 180-amp alternator Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 3.06 Axle Ratio 5.7L MDS VVT V8 ENGINE 195mm front axle 6500# GVWR Hill decent control SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

