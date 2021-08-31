Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

280,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8019741
  Stock #: 2753
  VIN: 1J4RR4GG5BC532699

  Interior Colour Red
  Mileage 280,000 KM

MCWilliam Auto Service


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611


Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

