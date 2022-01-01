2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$15,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8072599

8072599 Stock #: F4C29J

F4C29J VIN: 1J4RR4GG3BC565619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C29J

Mileage 148,211 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Bright License Plate Brow Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Bright grille Body-colour fascias Rear window wiper w/washer Front door tinted glass Front license plate bracket Chrome Bodyside Moulding Flipper liftgate glass Tinted windshield glass Hood insulation Bright Side Roof Rails Integrated liftgate rear spoiler Laminated front door glass Manual folding pwr heated mirrors Body-colour outside mirrors Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Enhanced accident response system Child seat latch-ready anchor system Child seat upper tether anchorages Front seat side air bags Front/rear side curtain air bags Dual-note electric horns Rain brake support Ready alert braking Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor 3-point centre rear seat belt Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Base Door Trim Panel Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Passenger Assist Handles Air Filtering Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Vehicle Information Centre Full Length Floor Console Glove Box Lamp Urethane Shift Knob Day/night rearview mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Front passenger fold flat seat Pwr accessory delay Cargo tie-down loops active head restraints Instrument cluster w/tachometer Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Cargo trim panel w/storage net Rear 60/40 split-folding seat Carpeted flooring Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tip Start Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 160-amp alternator Trailer Sway Damping Standard Duty Engine Cooling Hill start assist 700-amp maintenance-free battery 215MM Rear Axle 3.6L VVT V6 engine Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 3.06 Axle Ratio 195mm front axle 6500# GVWR Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls (6) SPEAKERS Removable short mast antenna SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.