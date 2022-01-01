+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local Trade 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.6L V6 VVT and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 4WD, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 and so much more!
Reviews:
* Grand Cherokee owners typically report a solid and high-quality feel to the ride quality both on the road and off, a comfortable and nicely-styled cabin, a potent upgraded stereo system, good lighting, and a tremendous sense of confidence in challenging conditions. Performance from the EcoDiesel engine, as well as fuel consumption, is highly rated. Performance from the Hemi V8 is highly rated, too. Fuel mileage? Not so much. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2