2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

148,211 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD | LEATHER

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD | LEATHER

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

148,211KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8072599
  Stock #: F4C29J
  VIN: 1J4RR4GG3BC565619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C29J
  • Mileage 148,211 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.6L V6 VVT and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 4WD, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 and so much more!


Reviews:
* Grand Cherokee owners typically report a solid and high-quality feel to the ride quality both on the road and off, a comfortable and nicely-styled cabin, a potent upgraded stereo system, good lighting, and a tremendous sense of confidence in challenging conditions. Performance from the EcoDiesel engine, as well as fuel consumption, is highly rated. Performance from the Hemi V8 is highly rated, too. Fuel mileage? Not so much. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bright License Plate Brow
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Flipper liftgate glass
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Bright Side Roof Rails
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Laminated front door glass
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Body-colour outside mirrors
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Enhanced accident response system
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front seat side air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Base Door Trim Panel
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Vehicle Information Centre
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Day/night rearview mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front passenger fold flat seat
Pwr accessory delay
Cargo tie-down loops
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Carpeted flooring
Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Hill start assist
700-amp maintenance-free battery
215MM Rear Axle
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
3.06 Axle Ratio
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

