2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone White

Interior Colour Dark Frost Beige/Light Frost Beige Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,289 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.06 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage 18" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Generic Sun/Moonroof STONE WHITE 26P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES Requires Subscription DARK FROST BEIGE/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING OFF ROAD ADVENTURE II -inc: front suspension skid plate fuel tank skid plate shield transfer case skid plate shield underbody skid plate 18" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels P265/60R18 on/off road OWL tires front tow hooks

