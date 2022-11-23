$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
St James Volkswagen
204-788-1100
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
194,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9400438
- Stock #: 278012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone White
- Interior Colour Dark Frost Beige/Light Frost Beige Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,289 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr Overland, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.06 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
18" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
STONE WHITE
26P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
Requires Subscription
DARK FROST BEIGE/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING
OFF ROAD ADVENTURE II -inc: front suspension skid plate fuel tank skid plate shield transfer case skid plate shield underbody skid plate 18" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels P265/60R18 on/off road OWL tires front tow hooks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St James Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1