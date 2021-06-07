Menu
2011 Jeep Liberty

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2011 Jeep Liberty

2011 Jeep Liberty

4WD 4dr

2011 Jeep Liberty

4WD 4dr

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7193327
  • Stock #: 4207
  • VIN: 1J4PN2GK3BW501722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4207
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2011 Jeep Liberty  111 000KM, 4X4


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/STEREO 


POWER LOCKS 


POWER WINDOWS 


KEYLESS ENTRY 


TRACTION CONTROL


4X4


 


And MORE!


 


Asking $10499 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 



While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

