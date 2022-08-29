2011 Kia Forte

$3,780 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 6 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9095623

Stock #: F4RKMD

VIN: KNAFU4A29B5372512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 209,657 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Rear child safety door locks Impact-sensing door unlock Front/rear side curtain airbags Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners Rear 3-point ELR seat belts Front seat side impact airbags Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass CHROME DOOR HANDLES 16" Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals Front/rear mud guards Grille w/chrome surround P205/55R16 tires Clear-lens headlights Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Anti-theft engine immobilizer Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front/rear floor mats Front air conditioning Electric rear window defogger Cruise control w/steering wheel controls 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests Driver seatbelt reminder Pwr windows w/driver side auto down Remote release fuel door Air filter Seat back storage pockets 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/mounted audio controls Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders, (2) pwr outlets Mechanical Front Wheel Drive 110-amp alternator Pwr rack & pinion steering Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes 2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine 48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Towing & lashing hook Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shock absorbers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Roof-mounted micro antenna Bluetooth hands-free link AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

