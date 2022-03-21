Menu
2011 Kia Forte5

155,694 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Forte5

2011 Kia Forte5

EX ***AS-IS***

2011 Kia Forte5

EX ***AS-IS***

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8741765
  2. 8741765
  3. 8741765
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8741765
  • Stock #: F4JRRD
  • VIN: KNAFU5A20B5331109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,694 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.


Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shock absorbers
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Advanced front impact airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Window Wiper
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
16" Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
P205/55R16 tires
Clear-lens headlights
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Floor mats
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Pwr windows w/driver side auto down
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Seat back storage pockets
3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/mounted audio controls
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder
Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders, (2) pwr outlets
Storage box beneath trunk
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth hands-free link
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

