2011 Kia Forte5

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 155,694 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Tow Hooks 110-amp alternator Pwr rack & pinion steering Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes 2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine 48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Towing & lashing hook Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shock absorbers Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Rear child safety door locks Impact-sensing door unlock Front/rear side curtain airbags Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners Rear 3-point ELR seat belts Front seat side impact airbags Advanced front impact airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Window Wiper CHROME DOOR HANDLES 16" Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals Front/rear mud guards Grille w/chrome surround P205/55R16 tires Clear-lens headlights Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Anti-theft engine immobilizer Floor mats Front/rear floor mats Front air conditioning 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests Driver seatbelt reminder Pwr windows w/driver side auto down Remote release fuel door Air filter Seat back storage pockets 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/mounted audio controls Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders, (2) pwr outlets Storage box beneath trunk Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Roof-mounted micro antenna Bluetooth hands-free link AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

