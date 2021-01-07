Menu
2011 Kia Rondo

59,734 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX | Local One Owner | Heated Front Seats | Cruise Control |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

59,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6430219
  • Stock #: F3TC7H
  • VIN: KNAHH8A85B7338872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TC7H
  • Mileage 59,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner and Very low Kms! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
2 Sets of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
16" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

