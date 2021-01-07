2011 Kia Rondo

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Roll Bar Cloth Interior 16" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

