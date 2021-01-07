2011 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior 17" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

