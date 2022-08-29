Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

103,750 KM

Details Description Features

$12,992

+ tax & licensing
$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2011 Kia Sorento

LX

LX

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

103,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9206413
  • Stock #: F4TUWM
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA27BG082815

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Locking Differential
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission shift interlock
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
150 amp alternator
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Ignition key interlock
Rear tow hook
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs, damper
Enhanced shock absorbers
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Chrome rear garnish
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto Headlights
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black wheel arches
P235/60R18 tires
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish, sill side
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Electric brake distribution
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment, pretensioners, load limiters
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
Cargo net hooks
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Air conditioning w/air filter
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio control
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Rear parking sonar
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Front centre console w/armrest, (2) front cup holders
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition, seat belt, door ajar
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, driver height adjuster, adjustable headrests
Lighting -inc: centre room, cargo, front door courtesy
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
antenna
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth hands-free link
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, iPod cable, (6) speakers
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Wood Trim Interior
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

