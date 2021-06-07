Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Soul

113,555 KM

Details Description

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

4U MANUAL SUNROOF, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Soul

4U MANUAL SUNROOF, LOADED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7255283
  2. 7255283
  3. 7255283
  4. 7255283
  5. 7255283
  6. 7255283
  7. 7255283
  8. 7255283
  9. 7255283
  10. 7255283
  11. 7255283
  12. 7255283
  13. 7255283
  14. 7255283
  15. 7255283
  16. 7255283
  17. 7255283
  18. 7255283
  19. 7255283
Contact Seller

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

113,555KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7255283
  • Stock #: 7392
  • VIN: KNDJT2A29B7737392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7392
  • Mileage 113,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 KIA SOUL 4U MANUAL

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUN ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, FLOOR MATS, REAR WIPER, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MATS YES, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 135,511 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 105,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 381,804 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory