Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Soul

126,711 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

2u | Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Km's | Accident Free | MT | Cruise | Power Group |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Soul

2u | Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Km's | Accident Free | MT | Cruise | Power Group |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,711KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492566
  • Stock #: F41GDJ
  • VIN: KNDJT2A25B7203550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F41GDJ
  • Mileage 126,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Low Kilometres! Manual Transmission! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
16" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2007 Toyota Tundra S...
 305,900 KM
$9,695 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 178,801 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 19,885 KM
$29,779 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory