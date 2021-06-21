2011 Kia Soul

Sale $7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 7 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

7492566 Stock #: F41GDJ

F41GDJ VIN: KNDJT2A25B7203550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,711 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels Passenger Airbag On/Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System

