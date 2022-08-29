Menu
2011 Kia Soul

74,503 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

2U

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

74,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059488
  • Stock #: 22307
  • VIN: KNDJT2A2XB7293925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Titanium Pearl Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Hi friend! The automotive industry has seen many changes over the last 30ish months. What issues? Chip shortages, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, low inventory supply and rising fuel prices have played a major role in changing car shopping forever. Its tough to imagine that we live in a time when the average used car price in Canada is slightly above $37,000 based on the 120,000 used cars listed for sale on dealers lots across the country (as per Canadian Black Book). At Ride Time, we have always prided ourselves on carrying what todays shoppers want and need. For most people in our society, especially in the Prairies, a vehicle is a necessity. If you are anything like todays shoppers you want something that is reliable, fuel efficient, has affordable payments and priced below $30,000. As a Used Car Dealer, we have the luxury of stocking what we want as we dont have a manufacturer stuffing us full of things that no one wants. Many dealership car lots look like a movie theatre parking lot on Thursdays at 10 am. Our buyer works day and night to keep our lot full and this is why, on average, we stock 100ish vehicles under $30,000 at all times. Recent reports show that low new supply on in-demand vehicles will extend at least into 2024 with MSRPs continuing to rise as inflation continues to increase the cost of the raw materials needed to build the vehicles. This will cause demand for affordable, fuel-efficient vehicles to remain at record levels for the foreseeable future. Just like any other good or service, when demand is high, and supply is low the price/cost of that good or service increases. For the last 30+ months weve recommended to our customers that if they see a vehicle they like (from our dealership or not), at a price they can afford, they should buy it immediately as prices could get much worse before they normalize. At Ride Time, we offer vehicles that are reconditioned above the industry norm AND they are priced below market with the use of 3rd party software. Those two things alone are enough to make our customers say WOW! but believe it or not we offer A LOT more! All our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT/SALVAGE VEHICLES, and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience athttps://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messengerhttps://m.me/ridetime. We LOVE and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visithttps://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Mud Flaps
HID Headlights
Power Rear Window
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
Parking Sensors
Equalizer
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Owner Manual
Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
Battery -Aftermarket
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Warranty Books
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Led Headlights

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

