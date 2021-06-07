Menu
2011 Land Rover LR2

131,136 KM

Details Description Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2011 Land Rover LR2

2011 Land Rover LR2

HSE LUX

2011 Land Rover LR2

HSE LUX Yes, it's true

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

131,136KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7327124
  Stock #: F42HDF
  VIN: SALFT2BN7BH219461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Almond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42HDF
  • Mileage 131,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, a Land Rover for this great price. Good deals are hard to find these days, we are pleased to offer this one. The only we have.
Please call for the details because this is not going to last long on the lot.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

