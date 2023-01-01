$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Lexus IS 250
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
- Listing ID: 10164030
- Stock #: WC23033A
- VIN: JTHCF5C2XB5044968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV, winner of AutoTraders BEST PRICE DEALER Award 4 years straight from 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | and 2023! All pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and Manitoba Certified, Car-Fax history reports available for all inventory and experience a ZERO DEALER FEE transaction with all prices just plus taxes!
Find out why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!
DP#0038
