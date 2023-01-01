Menu
2011 Lexus IS 250

162,120 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2011 Lexus IS 250

2011 Lexus IS 250

| New Arrival!

2011 Lexus IS 250

| New Arrival!

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164030
  • Stock #: WC23033A
  • VIN: JTHCF5C2XB5044968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV, winner of AutoTraders BEST PRICE DEALER Award 4 years straight from 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | and 2023! All pre-owned vehicles are fully inspected and Manitoba Certified, Car-Fax history reports available for all inventory and experience a ZERO DEALER FEE transaction with all prices just plus taxes!

Find out why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

