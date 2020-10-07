Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lincoln MKX

94,773 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2011 Lincoln MKX

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD Heated and Cooled Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD Heated and Cooled Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6080487
  2. 6080487
  3. 6080487
  4. 6080487
  5. 6080487
  6. 6080487
  7. 6080487
  8. 6080487
  9. 6080487
  10. 6080487
  11. 6080487
  12. 6080487
  13. 6080487
  14. 6080487
  15. 6080487
  16. 6080487
  17. 6080487
  18. 6080487
  19. 6080487
  20. 6080487
  21. 6080487
  22. 6080487
  23. 6080487
  24. 6080487
  25. 6080487
  26. 6080487
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,773KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080487
  • Stock #: F3AEW7
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK9BBJ05800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earth Metallic
  • Interior Colour Canyon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous Locally Owned Luxury SUV With Full Service History
All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Push Button Start, Remote Start, AWD, 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Ventilated front seats.


Recent Arrival! 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD


Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required! Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including: - Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles - Available Service Loaner Vehicles - No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg. We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
18" euroflange polished aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel -inc: audio controls
5-way MyLincoln Touch controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2011 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 223,445 KM
$6,455 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,749 KM
$10,420 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Impal...
 62,490 KM
$4,405 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory