2011 Lincoln MKX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Exterior Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 18" euroflange polished aluminum wheels Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel -inc: audio controls 5-way MyLincoln Touch controls

