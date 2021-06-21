2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$8,593 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 7 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7377422

7377422 Stock #: 24961a

24961a VIN: JM1BL1VFXB1424818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,706 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.