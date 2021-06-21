Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

132,706 KM

Details Description Features

$8,593

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,593

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS* Manual Trans/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS* Manual Trans/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7377422
  2. 7377422
  3. 7377422
  4. 7377422
  5. 7377422
  6. 7377422
  7. 7377422
  8. 7377422
  9. 7377422
  10. 7377422
  11. 7377422
  12. 7377422
  13. 7377422
  14. 7377422
  15. 7377422
  16. 7377422
  17. 7377422
  18. 7377422
  19. 7377422
  20. 7377422
  21. 7377422
  22. 7377422
Contact Seller

$8,593

+ taxes & licensing

132,706KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7377422
  • Stock #: 24961a
  • VIN: JM1BL1VFXB1424818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,706 KM

Vehicle Description

* BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this ''BUDGET FRIENDLY'' COMPACT, ECONOMICAL and EFFICIENT- 2011 Mazda 3, equipped with the basic features that you need, such as BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AM/FM Radio, power windows and door locks & more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 8,991 KM
$31,986 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 64,721 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 89,400 KM
$10,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory