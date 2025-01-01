$19,991+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 Sport 4MATIC
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 Sport 4MATIC
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Almond/Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 412944
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****LOW LOW MILEAGE MERCEDES E350 4MATIC AWD****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $19,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 420, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power steering wheel, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Grille color: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Rear fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated, Active head restraints: dual front, Child seat anchors, Driver attention alert system, Emergency interior trunk release, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: TeleAid, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated windshield wiper rests, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008