2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

130,000 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350 4Matic AWD w/ Htd Lthr, Bluetooth, LOW K !!!

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

350 4Matic AWD w/ Htd Lthr, Bluetooth, LOW K !!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7325426
  • Stock #: SCV5801
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB7BF613046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW KILOMETERS! *** 4MATIC AWD MERCEDES-BENZ!! *** HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

