2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

135,000 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

AMG

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

AMG

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7050122
  Stock #: 20210513
  VIN: 4JGBB7CB6BA637623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20210513
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- Well maintained --

-- Mint Condition --

-- Very Clean --

-- AMG Package --

-- 20 Inch AMG wheels --

-- Two sets of tires, Winter tires (Brand New) --

2011 Mercedes Benz Ml550 4 Matic AMG is fully loaded w/ all possible options including Sunroof, Leather interior, Front Heated and ventilated seats, Rear heated, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort access with push button start, Cruise control, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Sound System, Tow package, and more.

-- Safety certified --

--1 Year Power train warranty included --

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

