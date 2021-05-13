2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

+ taxes & licensing
312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9
-- Well maintained --
-- Mint Condition --
-- Very Clean --
-- AMG Package --
-- 20 Inch AMG wheels --
-- Two sets of tires, Winter tires (Brand New) --
2011 Mercedes Benz Ml550 4 Matic AMG is fully loaded w/ all possible options including Sunroof, Leather interior, Front Heated and ventilated seats, Rear heated, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort access with push button start, Cruise control, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Sound System, Tow package, and more.
-- Safety certified --
--1 Year Power train warranty included --
