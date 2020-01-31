2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Just traded in! Extra clean Mitsubishi Lancer with only 87,000km`s! This local Manitoba sports sedan includes voice activated Bluetooth, heated seats, air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, power option group, keyless entry, traction control, alloy wheels, sporty 5 speed manual transmission and more! Fresh MB safety certification and priced to sell! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options available. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today.