2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE *HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL AND LOW KMS*

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE *HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL AND LOW KMS*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675044
  • Stock #: 607289
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8BU607289
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Just traded in! Extra clean Mitsubishi Lancer with only 87,000km`s! This local Manitoba sports sedan includes voice activated Bluetooth, heated seats, air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, power option group, keyless entry, traction control, alloy wheels, sporty 5 speed manual transmission and more! Fresh MB safety certification and priced to sell! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options available. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Audio Voice Control

