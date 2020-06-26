Menu
$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

  187,500KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5304716
  VIN: JA32U2FUXBU605706
Exterior Colour
Rally Red Metallic (Red)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-222-1400

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Micron air filtration
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side impact airbags
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • (2) front cup holders
  • Driver seatback pocket
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
  • Rear coat hook
  • Auto-off halogen headlights
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
  • Anti-theft security alarm
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Power Options
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down
Trim
  • Front grille w/chrome accent
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Windows
  • Solar UV control front door glass
Additional Features
  • 16" Alloy Wheels
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • ashtray
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Front air dam
  • Rear heater ducts
  • trunk light
  • Front map lights
  • Side Marker Lights
  • Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
  • Green laminated windshield
  • Remote trunk & fuel lid release
  • Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
  • (4) retractable assist handles
  • Interior trunk lid release handle
  • Active front seat structure
  • Lower side air dams
  • Dual 12V pwr outlets
  • Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Driver & front passenger sun visor
  • Key cylinder illumination
  • Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
  • RISE body construction
  • Short pole roof mounted antenna
  • Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors
  • Front/rear side impact curtain airbags
  • Rear seat LATCH child safety seats
  • Centre floor console w/concealed storage
  • P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires
  • Steering wheel w/cruise controls -inc: silver accent
  • Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents
  • 3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
  • 60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
  • Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

