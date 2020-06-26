2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Comfort Air Conditioning

Micron air filtration Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine Safety Brake Assist

Driver Knee Airbag

Child safety rear door locks

Front side impact airbags Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Compact Spare Tire

Carpeted floor mats

(2) front cup holders

Driver seatback pocket

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Rear coat hook

Auto-off halogen headlights Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer

Anti-theft security alarm Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Independent multi-link rear suspension Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down Trim Front grille w/chrome accent Exterior Tire pressure monitor (TPMS) Windows Solar UV control front door glass

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

ashtray

Colour-keyed door handles

Front air dam

Rear heater ducts

trunk light

Front map lights

Side Marker Lights

Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes

Green laminated windshield

Remote trunk & fuel lid release

Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders

(4) retractable assist handles

Interior trunk lid release handle

Active front seat structure

Lower side air dams

Dual 12V pwr outlets

Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors

Driver & front passenger sun visor

Key cylinder illumination

Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners

RISE body construction

Short pole roof mounted antenna

Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors

Front/rear side impact curtain airbags

Rear seat LATCH child safety seats

Centre floor console w/concealed storage

P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires

Steering wheel w/cruise controls -inc: silver accent

Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents

3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat

60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints

Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.