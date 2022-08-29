2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

$4,856 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 8 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046807

9046807 Stock #: F4PN6D

F4PN6D VIN: JA32U2FU5BU605452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,841 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Anti-theft engine immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning ashtray Carpeted floor mats (2) front cup holders Rear heater ducts Driver seatback pocket trunk light Front map lights Rear coat hook Remote trunk & fuel lid release Micron air filtration Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders (4) retractable assist handles Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down Anti-theft security alarm Dual 12V pwr outlets Driver & front passenger sun visor Key cylinder illumination Centre floor console w/concealed storage Steering wheel w/cruise controls -inc: silver accent Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat 60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Front side impact airbags Interior trunk lid release handle Active front seat structure Tire pressure monitor (TPMS) Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners RISE body construction Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors Front/rear side impact curtain airbags Rear seat LATCH child safety seats 3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Temporary spare tire Electric pwr rack & pinion steering 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Short pole roof mounted antenna Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Compact Spare Tire 16" Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Colour-keyed door handles Front air dam Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers Auto-off halogen headlights Side Marker Lights Green laminated windshield Lower side air dams Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors Front grille w/chrome accent Solar UV control front door glass P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

