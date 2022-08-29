$4,856+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE **AS-IS**
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$4,856
+ taxes & licensing
172,841KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9046807
- Stock #: F4PN6D
- VIN: JA32U2FU5BU605452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Carpeted floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Rear heater ducts
Driver seatback pocket
trunk light
Front map lights
Rear coat hook
Remote trunk & fuel lid release
Micron air filtration
Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable assist handles
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down
Anti-theft security alarm
Dual 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger sun visor
Key cylinder illumination
Centre floor console w/concealed storage
Steering wheel w/cruise controls -inc: silver accent
Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, safety belt reminder lamp, rheostat
60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cup holders, (3) height adjustable head restraints
Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter, odometer, outside temp, average fuel consumption, distance to empty, drive mode indicator, water temp warning, low fuel warning, service reminder
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Front side impact airbags
Interior trunk lid release handle
Active front seat structure
Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
RISE body construction
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors
Front/rear side impact curtain airbags
Rear seat LATCH child safety seats
3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Temporary spare tire
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
Pwr front ventilated disc & solid rear disc brakes
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Short pole roof mounted antenna
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Compact Spare Tire
16" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Colour-keyed door handles
Front air dam
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Auto-off halogen headlights
Side Marker Lights
Green laminated windshield
Lower side air dams
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
Front grille w/chrome accent
Solar UV control front door glass
P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
