2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9637402
- Stock #: 10645.0
- VIN: JA32U2FU1BU606470
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage Sporty Lancer with Current Safety including a full service. Features include Sunroof, black leather interior and a full set of winter tires and rims, Very Economical to own & operate. Air Conditioned with Power windows locks and mirrors and more, Very nice shape throughout Carfax report available. Reasonably Priced at $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 37 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
