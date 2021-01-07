2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter 16" Alloy Wheels CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

