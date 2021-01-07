Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

259,045 KM

Details Description Features

$2,848

+ tax & licensing
$2,848

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$2,848

+ taxes & licensing

259,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533847
  • Stock #: F3U6W9
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU4BZ605345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,045 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax.


How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
16" Alloy Wheels
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

