2011 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Front/rear crumple zones Anti-lock braking system Electronic brake force distribution Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Front seat side-impact airbags Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts Child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Emergency inside trunk release Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags Comfort Rear Fold-Down Armrest Automatic dual zone climate control w/microfilter Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Performance Suspension Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr pwr trunk release Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down Convenience Temporary spare tire (2) front seat back map pockets Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function HomeLink universal garage door opener Trim Dark grey grille w/chrome Seating Front seat active head restraints 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock Exterior P235/45VR18 all-season tires Media / Nav / Comm In glass diversity antenna Security Vehicle security system

Additional Features Battery Saver Locking glove box Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band Tilt/telescoping steering column Rear coat hanger hook Front/rear splash guards Side door guard beams Brake shift interlock Continuously variable valve timing control Dual chrome exhaust tips Key cylinder front windows up/down Key fob front windows down Wood-tone trim accents Front passenger assist grips Trunk side net Leather Seating Surfaces Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf Chrome side window moulding Manual lumbar support adjustment Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels Black windshield moulding Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/tilt/sliding sunshade Flush mounted xenon headlights w/auto on/off Colour-keyed license plate finisher Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions Colour-keyed manual folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals 4.3" colour display screen (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat Cupholders -inc: (2) centre console, (2) 500ml door bottle holders, (2) rear armrest Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer (2) electronically controlled vacuum-type, (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod, (2) rubber Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, centre console

