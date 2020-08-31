Menu
2011 Nissan Altima

160,890 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

3.5 SR

2011 Nissan Altima

3.5 SR

3.5 SR

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5769087
  • Stock #: 402358
  • VIN: 1N4BL2EP4BC127505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 402358
  • Mileage 160,890 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Front/rear crumple zones
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Automatic dual zone climate control w/microfilter
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Rear Window Defroster
Performance Suspension
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
pwr trunk release
Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down
Temporary spare tire
(2) front seat back map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Dark grey grille w/chrome
Front seat active head restraints
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
P235/45VR18 all-season tires
In glass diversity antenna
Vehicle security system
Battery Saver
Locking glove box
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Rear coat hanger hook
Front/rear splash guards
Side door guard beams
Brake shift interlock
Continuously variable valve timing control
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Key cylinder front windows up/down
Key fob front windows down
Wood-tone trim accents
Front passenger assist grips
Trunk side net
Leather Seating Surfaces
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Chrome side window moulding
Manual lumbar support adjustment
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
Black windshield moulding
Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage
Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/tilt/sliding sunshade
Flush mounted xenon headlights w/auto on/off
Colour-keyed license plate finisher
Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
Colour-keyed manual folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
4.3" colour display screen
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
Cupholders -inc: (2) centre console, (2) 500ml door bottle holders, (2) rear armrest
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
(2) electronically controlled vacuum-type, (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod, (2) rubber
Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, centre console

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

