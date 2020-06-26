Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,983

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Frontier

2011 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X 4WD | Crew Cab | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X 4WD | Crew Cab | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,983

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,004KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313338
  • Stock #: F38P1V
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV1BC434858
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • Bed Liner
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Audio Aux Input
  • 5 Spd Automatic Transmission
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • 16" x 7.0" 6-spoke bright machine finish aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 165,334 KM
$7,898 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,615 KM
$44,347 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 46,277 KM
$49,960 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory