2011 Nissan Frontier

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Exterior Roof Rack

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Premium Audio

Anti-Starter

Bed Liner

Driver Side Airbag

XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Audio Aux Input

5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

16" x 7.0" 6-spoke bright machine finish aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.