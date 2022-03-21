2011 Nissan Frontier...

$34,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8802314

8802314 Stock #: 22278

22278 VIN: 1N6AD0FV0BC442903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Knight Armour Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22278

Mileage 180,903 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.