Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Juke

100,023 KM

Details Description Features

$15,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 8741846
  2. 8741846
  3. 8741846
  4. 8741846
  5. 8741846
  6. 8741846
  7. 8741846
  8. 8741846
  9. 8741846
  10. 8741846
  11. 8741846
  12. 8741846
Contact Seller

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

100,023KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741846
  • Stock #: F4ECCW
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV4BT025737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Onyx Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4ECCW
  • Mileage 100,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
CVT Transmission
Independent strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Torque vectoring all wheel drive
1.6L DOHC 16-valve Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) turbocharged I4 engine
Engine intercooler
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering
4-wheel pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front door map pockets
12V pwr outlet
Front map lights
Front passenger/rear assist grips
dual front/rear cupholders
Coat hanger
Sunglasses holder
Cargo shade
Interior chrome door handles
60/40 split rear-bench seat -inc: fold-flat load floor
Center console storage -inc: coin holder, cell phone holder
Integrated Control (I-CON) system -inc: normal/sport/eco modes
Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display
Automatic air conditioning -inc: front HVAC microfilters
Passenger seat back map pocket
Driver/front passenger visor vanity mirror
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat active head restraints
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Shift interlock
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Front/rear energy absorbing bumpers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed roof antenna
XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI)
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist
Body-color pwr mirrors
Rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/close
Black w/chrome accents grille
Multi-reflector halogen headlights -inc: auto off
Body-color front door handles
Black rear door handles
T135/90D16 spare tire w/16" x 4T steel wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
17" x 7.0" 5-dual spoke alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2011 Nissan Juke SV
 100,023 KM
$15,993 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 128,937 KM
$18,992 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,000 KM
$21,492 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory