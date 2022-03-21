2011 Nissan Juke

- Listing ID: 8741846
- Stock #: F4ECCW
- VIN: JN8AF5MV4BT025737
-
Exterior Colour
Sapphire Blue Onyx Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black/Red
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
F4ECCW
-
Mileage
100,023 KM
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Torque vectoring all wheel drive
1.6L DOHC 16-valve Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) turbocharged I4 engine
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering
4-wheel pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front passenger/rear assist grips
dual front/rear cupholders
Interior chrome door handles
60/40 split rear-bench seat -inc: fold-flat load floor
Center console storage -inc: coin holder, cell phone holder
Integrated Control (I-CON) system -inc: normal/sport/eco modes
Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display
Automatic air conditioning -inc: front HVAC microfilters
Passenger seat back map pocket
Driver/front passenger visor vanity mirror
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat active head restraints
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Front/rear energy absorbing bumpers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI)
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist
Rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/close
Black w/chrome accents grille
Multi-reflector halogen headlights -inc: auto off
Body-color front door handles
T135/90D16 spare tire w/16" x 4T steel wheel
17" x 7.0" 5-dual spoke alloy wheels
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
