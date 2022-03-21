2011 Nissan Juke

$15,993 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: JN8AF5MV4BT025737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Onyx Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4ECCW

Mileage 100,023 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars CVT Transmission Independent strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Torque vectoring all wheel drive 1.6L DOHC 16-valve Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) turbocharged I4 engine Engine intercooler Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/S-mode Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr steering 4-wheel pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front door map pockets 12V pwr outlet Front map lights Front passenger/rear assist grips dual front/rear cupholders Coat hanger Sunglasses holder Cargo shade Interior chrome door handles 60/40 split rear-bench seat -inc: fold-flat load floor Center console storage -inc: coin holder, cell phone holder Integrated Control (I-CON) system -inc: normal/sport/eco modes Trip computer -inc: tachometer, outside temp display Automatic air conditioning -inc: front HVAC microfilters Passenger seat back map pocket Driver/front passenger visor vanity mirror Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Front seat active head restraints Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Front/rear side curtain airbags Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Shift interlock Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system 3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter 3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter 3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions Front/rear energy absorbing bumpers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed roof antenna XM satellite radio (N/A in AK or HI) Exterior tinted windows Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Intermittent rear wiper P215/55R17 all-season tires Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist Body-color pwr mirrors Rear liftgate w/fixed glass Body-color front/rear bumpers Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/close Black w/chrome accents grille Multi-reflector halogen headlights -inc: auto off Body-color front door handles Black rear door handles T135/90D16 spare tire w/16" x 4T steel wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 17" x 7.0" 5-dual spoke alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

