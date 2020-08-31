2011 Nissan Murano

Convenience
Speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Centre console w/dual level storage
Exterior
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Safety
Child-safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Trim
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Seating
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
Powertrain
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Comfort
Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
Additional Features
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Illuminated locking glovebox
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Intermittent rear window wiper
Black brushed aluminum roof rails
Leather-wrapped shifter knob
18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/65R18 all season tires
Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Vehicle information system
Removable cargo area tonneau cover
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Energy absorbing steering wheel
Height adjustable active head restraints
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Rear energy absorbing bumper
Manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar
Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
Engine block heater w/cord
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer
AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, (6) speakers, auxiliary input
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat
