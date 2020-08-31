Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

159,469 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
S

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

159,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5719764
  • Stock #: 2142
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW2BW159928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,469 KM

Vehicle Description

+HEATED LEATHER SEAT!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Centre console w/dual level storage
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Cloth seating surfaces
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
LED Taillights
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
UV-reducing solar glass
Cloth door trim
Illuminated locking glovebox
(3) assist grips
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Intermittent rear window wiper
Shift inter-lock
Black brushed aluminum roof rails
Leather-wrapped shifter knob
18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
P235/65R18 all season tires
Chrome accent side sills
Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Vehicle information system
Aluminum accents
Foldable cargo organizer
Removable cargo area tonneau cover
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Energy absorbing steering wheel
Side-door guard beams
Height adjustable active head restraints
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Rear energy absorbing bumper
Manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar
Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
Engine block heater w/cord
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer
AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, (6) speakers, auxiliary input
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat

