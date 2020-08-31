2011 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers (2) front/(2) rear cup holders Centre console w/dual level storage Windows Rear Privacy Glass Exterior Halogen Headlights Front fog lights Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Safety Front/rear crumple zones Child-safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Seating Cloth seating surfaces Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints Powertrain 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Comfort Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter

Additional Features LED Taillights Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer UV-reducing solar glass Cloth door trim Illuminated locking glovebox (3) assist grips 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Intermittent rear window wiper Shift inter-lock Black brushed aluminum roof rails Leather-wrapped shifter knob 18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels P235/65R18 all season tires Chrome accent side sills Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors Vehicle information system Aluminum accents Foldable cargo organizer Removable cargo area tonneau cover Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor Energy absorbing steering wheel Side-door guard beams Height adjustable active head restraints 3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters Rear energy absorbing bumper Manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel 4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution (3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission Intuitive all-wheel drive Dual chrome tipped exhaust system Engine block heater w/cord Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, (6) speakers, auxiliary input Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat

