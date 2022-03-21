2011 Nissan Pathfinder

$9,350 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 7 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8931607

Stock #: F4NPPA

VIN: 5N1AR1NB0BC612321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBONY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,704 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Stainless steel exhaust Front/rear stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes Independent double wishbone front/rear suspension 4.0L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine Continuous valve timing control system (CVTCS) Lower radiator skid plate Receiver hitch member & 4-pin trailer harness plug Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear window defroster w/timer Delayed accessory pwr Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Driver seatback pocket Front map lights Overhead console w/sunglass storage Cargo area under-floor storage (12) cargo hooks 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front dash, (1) center console (1) cargo area 2nd row 40/20/40 reclining fold-flat bench seat w/adjustable head restraints 3rd row 50/50 fold-flat split bench seat w/adjustable head restraints Assist grips-inc: (3) first row, (4) second row Bottle holders in front door pockets Dual coat hooks for second row Dual cup holders for all rows In cabin micro filter Power liftgate release Pwr windows w/front window auto up/down & safety reverse Rear center console vent Satin chrome ring accented meter gauges Exterior Roof Rack Trailer Hitch tinted windows Rear Privacy Glass Body-color door handles Full size spare tire w/steel wheel Flip-up liftgate window Rear window fixed intermittent wiper w/washer Body-color bumpers & fender flares Mesh grille w/chrome surround Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Energy absorbing steering column Side door guard beams Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant sensor Roof-mounted side-impact curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor 3-point front seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters & height adjusters 3-point rear height adjustable seat belts Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) -inc: (3) tether points Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm In glass diversity antenna Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Adjustable Seat

