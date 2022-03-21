Menu
2011 Nissan Pathfinder

156,704 KM

Details Description Features

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

S ***AS-IS***

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

156,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931607
  • Stock #: F4NPPA
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB0BC612321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!
Nice Condition!

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes
Independent double wishbone front/rear suspension
4.0L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Continuous valve timing control system (CVTCS)
Lower radiator skid plate
Receiver hitch member & 4-pin trailer harness plug
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear window defroster w/timer
Delayed accessory pwr
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Driver seatback pocket
Front map lights
Overhead console w/sunglass storage
Cargo area under-floor storage
(12) cargo hooks
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front dash, (1) center console (1) cargo area
2nd row 40/20/40 reclining fold-flat bench seat w/adjustable head restraints
3rd row 50/50 fold-flat split bench seat w/adjustable head restraints
Assist grips-inc: (3) first row, (4) second row
Bottle holders in front door pockets
Dual coat hooks for second row
Dual cup holders for all rows
In cabin micro filter
Power liftgate release
Pwr windows w/front window auto up/down & safety reverse
Rear center console vent
Satin chrome ring accented meter gauges
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-color door handles
Full size spare tire w/steel wheel
Flip-up liftgate window
Rear window fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Body-color bumpers & fender flares
Mesh grille w/chrome surround
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Energy absorbing steering column
Side door guard beams
Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags w/occupant sensor
Roof-mounted side-impact curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
3-point front seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters & height adjusters
3-point rear height adjustable seat belts
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) -inc: (3) tether points
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
In glass diversity antenna
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

