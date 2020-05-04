2011 Nissan Rogue

- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- ABS Brakes
- Power Brakes
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Airbag on/off switch
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- full size spare tire
- Front Floor Mats
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Mud Flaps
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Hard Top
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Driver Lumbar
- Equalizer
- AM RADIO
- MP3 COMPATIBLE
- Pass through rear seat
- Tinted Windows -OEM
- Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler -OEM
- Driver Front Airbag
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Driver Heated Seat
- Passenger Heated Seat
- Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
- Driver Side Curtain Airbag
- Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
- Driver Side Impact Airbag
- Alarm Fob -OEM
- Anti Theft System -OEM
- Driver Power Mirror
- Passenger Side Impact Airbag
- Jack
- Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
- Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Owner Manual
- Battery -Aftermarket
- Alarm Fob -Aftermarket
- Power Rear Side Windows
- Warranty Books
- Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
- Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
- OEM Wheels
- Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
- Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.