Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 4948746
  2. 4948746
  3. 4948746
  4. 4948746
  5. 4948746
  6. 4948746
  7. 4948746
  8. 4948746
  9. 4948746
  10. 4948746
  11. 4948746
  12. 4948746
  13. 4948746
  14. 4948746
  15. 4948746
  16. 4948746
  17. 4948746
  18. 4948746
  19. 4948746
  20. 4948746
  21. 4948746
  22. 4948746
  23. 4948746
  24. 4948746
  25. 4948746
  26. 4948746
  27. 4948746
  28. 4948746
  29. 4948746
  30. 4948746
  31. 4948746
  32. 4948746
  33. 4948746
  34. 4948746
  35. 4948746
  36. 4948746
  37. 4948746
  38. 4948746
  39. 4948746
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,381KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4948746
  • Stock #: 20094A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3BW269647
Exterior Colour
Silver[Brilliant Silver]
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Airbag on/off switch
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • full size spare tire
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Equalizer
  • AM RADIO
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Tinted Windows -OEM
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Rear Spoiler -OEM
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Anti Theft System -OEM
  • Driver Power Mirror
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Battery -Aftermarket
  • Alarm Fob -Aftermarket
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Warranty Books
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • OEM Wheels
  • Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
  • Front-Mud and Snow Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

2013 Nissan Rogue SV
 115,558 KM
$34,398 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX
 95,644 KM
$21,395 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 11,299 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Send A Message