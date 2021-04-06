Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

106,009 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 6853242
  2. 6853242
  3. 6853242
  4. 6853242
  5. 6853242
  6. 6853242
  7. 6853242
  8. 6853242
  9. 6853242
  10. 6853242
  11. 6853242
  12. 6853242
  13. 6853242
  14. 6853242
  15. 6853242
  16. 6853242
  17. 6853242
  18. 6853242
  19. 6853242
  20. 6853242
  21. 6853242
  22. 6853242
  23. 6853242
  24. 6853242
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,009KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6853242
  • Stock #: 2471
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV2BW286911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,009 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US

@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 147,607 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue SV...
 106,009 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac CTS Se...
 108,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory