2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,836KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4794279
  • Stock #: 395810
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP0BL662392
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Multi-parabolic halogen headlight
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • 4-way manual front passenger seat
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat w/headrests
Comfort
  • glove box
Safety
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
  • Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Front side impact airbags
  • Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners
  • Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification system
Additional Features
  • 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Rear outboard/centre 3-point seat belts
  • Air conditioning w/microfilter
  • Remote fuel/trunk lid release
  • 12-volt front pwr outlet
  • 8-kph energy absorbing bumpers
  • Curtain side impact airbags
  • Colour keyed heated pwr mirrors
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/(4) channels, (4) sensors
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, illuminated driver window switch
  • Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • Pwr assisted steering
  • Premium AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3" colour audio display, digital clock, aux input, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume control, (6) speakers, iPod interface system, USB input

