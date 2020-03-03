2011 Nissan Sentra

Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Multi-parabolic halogen headlight Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

4-way manual front passenger seat

60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat w/headrests Comfort glove box Safety Front/rear crumple zones

Front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

Front side impact airbags

Front 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners

Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification system

Additional Features 2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

6-way manual driver seat

Rear outboard/centre 3-point seat belts

Air conditioning w/microfilter

Remote fuel/trunk lid release

12-volt front pwr outlet

8-kph energy absorbing bumpers

Curtain side impact airbags

Colour keyed heated pwr mirrors

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/(4) channels, (4) sensors

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down, illuminated driver window switch

Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Pwr assisted steering

Premium AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3" colour audio display, digital clock, aux input, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume control, (6) speakers, iPod interface system, USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.