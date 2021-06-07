2011 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7250234

7250234 VIN: 3n1ab6ap4bl678773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.