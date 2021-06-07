Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

122,000 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Remote Starter! Automatic LOW KM

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Remote Starter! Automatic LOW KM

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7250234
  • VIN: 3n1ab6ap4bl678773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious 2011 Sentra 2.0! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2011 Has New Brakes & Remote Starter! ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 122,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Manual Windows and locks!
Priced 8950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

