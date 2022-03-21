Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Sentra

120,450 KM

Details Description Features

$10,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,993

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0* Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission/AM-FM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0* Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission/AM-FM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8673494
  2. 8673494
  3. 8673494
  4. 8673494
  5. 8673494
  6. 8673494
  7. 8673494
  8. 8673494
  9. 8673494
  10. 8673494
  11. 8673494
  12. 8673494
  13. 8673494
Contact Seller

$10,993

+ taxes & licensing

120,450KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8673494
  • Stock #: 25478a
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP0BL644586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,450 KM

Vehicle Description

* AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AM-FM RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** EFFICIENT, ECONOMICAL, FUNCTIONAL and RELIABLE come and see the 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0. Nicely equipped with AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AM-FM RADIO and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 72,316 KM
$28,788 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST* A...
 54,329 KM
$45,997 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 62,414 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory