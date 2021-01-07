Menu
2011 Nissan Titan

192,345 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

PRO-4X Cruise Control | Power Seat | Backup Sensor

2011 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X Cruise Control | Power Seat | Backup Sensor

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  • Listing ID: 6430207
  • Stock #: F3RK98
  • VIN: 1N6AA0CC4BN308654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nordic White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 192,345 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Auto-5 Spd
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Tire-Conventional Spare
Windows-Deep Tinted
Transmission-Overdrive-Switch
Parking Aid Sensor
Pedals-Adjustable
Window-Sliding Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

