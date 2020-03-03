2011 RAM 1500

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LOCAL MANITOBA OUTDOORSMAN! *** 5 PASSENGER W/ CENTRE CONSOLE!! *** TOW PACKAGE & ACCESSORIES!!! *** Gorgeous Ram 1500 SLT HEMI!! Already accessorized with Line-X Heavy Duty SPRAY-IN BOX LINER!......Aeroskin Hood Protector......BFGoodrich KO2 TIRES w/ Excellent Tread......Other great factory options like Factory REMOTE START......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......RAM BOX Storage......Multimedia Connections (AUX, CD)......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......RARE & Classic Style Two-Tone Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat & Mineral Grey Metallic Paint......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Windows, Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Power Sliding Rear Window......Sport Style Center Console......Outdoorsman Graphics Package......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Legendary 5.7L Hemi Pumps out 390 Horsepower!......Full Crew Cab Seating......Fog Lights......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin & 4-pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE w/ Optional Manual Gear Shift.....Tow Hooks......and 17-Inch Alloys!
Get a Sharp and SOLID Truck at an affordable price! Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, custom fit Ram Mats, and only 152,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $19,675 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
