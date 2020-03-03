Menu
2011 RAM 1500

SLT Outdoorsman Crew *Tow Pkg, R.Start, HEMI!!*

2011 RAM 1500

SLT Outdoorsman Crew *Tow Pkg, R.Start, HEMI!!*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$19,675

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4805742
  • Stock #: GT3948
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT9BS617883
Exterior Colour
Red-Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL MANITOBA OUTDOORSMAN! *** 5 PASSENGER W/ CENTRE CONSOLE!! *** TOW PACKAGE & ACCESSORIES!!! *** Gorgeous Ram 1500 SLT HEMI!! Already accessorized with Line-X Heavy Duty SPRAY-IN BOX LINER!......Aeroskin Hood Protector......BFGoodrich KO2 TIRES w/ Excellent Tread......Other great factory options like Factory REMOTE START......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......RAM BOX Storage......Multimedia Connections (AUX, CD)......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......RARE & Classic Style Two-Tone Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat & Mineral Grey Metallic Paint......Full Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Windows, Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Power Sliding Rear Window......Sport Style Center Console......Outdoorsman Graphics Package......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Legendary 5.7L Hemi Pumps out 390 Horsepower!......Full Crew Cab Seating......Fog Lights......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin & 4-pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE w/ Optional Manual Gear Shift.....Tow Hooks......and 17-Inch Alloys!

Get a Sharp and SOLID Truck at an affordable price! Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, custom fit Ram Mats, and only 152,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $19,675 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • trailer stability control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Trailer Wiring
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Front struts
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Skid plate(s): front
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Door handle color: black
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Power outlet(s): 115V
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Rear brake width: 0.87
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front brake diameter: 13.2
  • Paint: two-tone
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Trailer hitch: Class IV
  • Axle ratio: 3.92
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Storage: in floor
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Fender lip moldings: accent
  • Infotainment screen size: 3 in.
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Storage: organizer
  • Storage: under rear seats
  • Headlights: quad headlights
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Directions Website Inventory

204-414-XXXX

204-414-4143

204-489-4494

