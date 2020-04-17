Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 4882671
  2. 4882671
  3. 4882671
  4. 4882671
  5. 4882671
  6. 4882671
  7. 4882671
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4882671
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT9BS653051
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2011 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 205,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, leather seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/32GB HARD DRIVE player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $13999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Ash Tray Lamp
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Underhood Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Body-colour front fascia
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Trim
  • Urethane Shift Knob
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour grille
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Fold-flat load floor storage
  • Highline door trim panels
  • Locking Tailgate
  • UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • HD engine cooling
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • HD front axle
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Dual assist handles
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Front wheel spats
  • Rear wheel spats
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
  • Floor-mounted auto shift lever
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire
  • Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
  • Pwr 10-way driver seat
  • Pwr lumbar
  • 700-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
  • 6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2012 BMW X1 28i
 178,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2011 Acura CSX Tech ...
 185,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti FX35
 191,500 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Send A Message