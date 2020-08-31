2011 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Rear dome lamp Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Variable intermittent windshield wipers Automatic halogen headlamps Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down 12V aux pwr outlet Instrumentation w/tachometer Safety Full-Size Spare Tire ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Front seat side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 17" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Trim Base Door Trim Panel Bright grille Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Black door handles 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Black vinyl floor covering Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case Floor tunnel insulation 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Black instrument panel bezel Locking Tailgate Front Bumper Sight Shields HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler HD front axle Tip start electronic starting feature Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Dual assist handles Rear under seat storage compartment 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Front wheel spats Rear wheel spats Folding rear bench seat Gray upper front fascia Gray front bumper Dark gray rear bumper w/step pads 700-amp maintenance-free battery HD front shock absorbers HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector Audio jack input Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player 6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.