2011 RAM 1500

120,493 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

ST

2011 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5830254
  • Stock #: 3843
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT0BS513843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3843
  • Mileage 120,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 RAM 1500: 4WD, BED LINER, QUAD CAB

BED LINER , 4WD, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS YES, 6 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, HARD TOP, TOW PACKAGE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear dome lamp
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Automatic halogen headlamps
Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
12V aux pwr outlet
Instrumentation w/tachometer
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire carrier winch
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Base Door Trim Panel
Bright grille
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Black door handles
160-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Black vinyl floor covering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Black instrument panel bezel
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Folding rear bench seat
Gray upper front fascia
Gray front bumper
Dark gray rear bumper w/step pads
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Audio jack input
Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
6' 4" cargo box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

