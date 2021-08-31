2011 RAM 1500

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7916265

7916265 Stock #: 1100

1100 VIN: 1D7RV1CT0BS682332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 1100

Mileage 262,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Sliding Rear Window Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.