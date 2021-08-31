Menu
2011 RAM 1500

262,500 KM

$16,999

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

262,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7916265
  • Stock #: 1100
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT0BS682332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1100
  • Mileage 262,500 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2011 DODGE RAM 1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 5.7L 4X4 THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WINTER HAS COMMAND START FOR OUR COLD WINTERS. THIS TRUCK HAS BFG K02 TIRES ON IT WITH RAM SPORT WHEELS WHICH GIVES IT THAT GREAT LOOK. THIS TRUCK COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFTEY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. THIS PLATINUM DEAL WON'T LAST LONG GET BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE DOSE .

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
