2011 RAM 1500

JUST IN 2011 DODGE RAM 1500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 5.7L 4X4 THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WINTER HAS COMMAND START FOR OUR COLD WINTERS. THIS TRUCK HAS BFG K02 TIRES ON IT WITH RAM SPORT WHEELS WHICH GIVES IT THAT GREAT LOOK. THIS TRUCK COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFTEY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. THIS PLATINUM DEAL WON'T LAST LONG GET BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE DOSE .
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
