2011 RAM 1500

158,000 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB

2011 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7952507
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT8BS523591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 LARAMIE 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 158,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), CHROME BOX RAIL BARS, HEATED LEATHER FRONT AND BACK, COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS/NAVIGATION, REAR PARK SENSORS, 2WD/4WD AUTO/4X4HIGH/4X4LOW, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

