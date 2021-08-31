2011 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 LARAMIE 5.7L HEMI 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 158,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), CHROME BOX RAIL BARS, HEATED LEATHER FRONT AND BACK, COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS/NAVIGATION, REAR PARK SENSORS, 2WD/4WD AUTO/4X4HIGH/4X4LOW, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
