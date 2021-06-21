Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Impreza

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

Hatchback

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  1. 7438130
  2. 7438130
  3. 7438130
  4. 7438130
  5. 7438130
  6. 7438130
  7. 7438130
  8. 7438130
  9. 7438130
  10. 7438130
  11. 7438130
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7438130
  • VIN: JF1GH6A68BG807069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- 2011 Subaru Impreza with 109000 kms, 5 Speed Manual transmission, Cruise control, After market stereo, Heated seats, All wheel Drive, and more.

-- Safety certified

-- 1 Year power train warranty included

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Luggage Rack
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Pro

2011 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 163,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37 Se...
 136,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry HY...
 92,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Imports Pro

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-0123

Quick Links
Directions Inventory