Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2011 Toyota Camry

167,660 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Camry

LE Cosmetically Imperfect | Safetied

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Camry

LE Cosmetically Imperfect | Safetied

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,660KM
VIN 4T1BF3EKXBU231837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Rack & pinion steering
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Interior

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr door locks
Locking glove box
adjustable headrests
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front centre console box w/lid
Carpeted floor mats
Remote fuel lid release
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Visor vanity mirrors
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
aux pwr outlet
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Silver-accented interior trim
Full fabric seats
4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: cushion height adjust
60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Exterior

full size spare tire
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Heated pwr mirrors
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Headlamp System
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
High solar energy-absorbing window glass

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Satellite radio pre-wire

Additional Features

Keyless entry w/trunk release
Traction control (TCS)
AM/FM stereo w/MP3/WMA/CD player -inc: audio aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 66,159 KM $28,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 19,044 KM $48,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 55,842 KM $46,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Camry