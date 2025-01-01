Menu
2011 Toyota Camry

52,424 KM

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Camry

LE

12619224

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EK4BU225418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan[Sandy Beach Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Bisque
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25215
  • Mileage 52,424 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2011 Toyota Camry