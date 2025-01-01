$15,000+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EK4BU225418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan[Sandy Beach Metallic]
- Interior Colour Bisque
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25215
- Mileage 52,424 KM
