2011 Toyota Camry

Convenience Cruise Control

full size spare tire

Front & rear cup holders

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front centre console box w/lid

Carpeted floor mats

Remote fuel lid release

Fabric door trim w/map pockets

Front seatback pockets Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist

Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child-protector rear door locks

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Driver & front passenger frontal airbags Exterior Rear Spoiler

P215/55R17 all-season tires Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort adjustable headrests

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Power Options Heated pwr mirrors

Pwr windows w/auto up/down Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

LED Taillights

Locking glove box

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Overhead sunglass storage

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Rack & pinion steering

CHROME TAILPIPE

aux pwr outlet

Dual Exhaust System

3-point seat belts in all positions

Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

High solar energy-absorbing window glass

Silver-accented interior trim

Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

60/40 fold-down rear seat

17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks

Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts

Aluminum sport pedals w/rubber inserts

Sport style grille

Unique scuff plates

Colour-keyed full side skirts

3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls

Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel

Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk

Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers

6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode

2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Independent dual-link MacPherson sport rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs

MacPherson sport tuned front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs

8-way pwr driver sport seat -inc: pwr recline/vertical/cushion height adjust, pwr lumbar support

Front passenger sport seat -inc: recline, fore/aft seat adjustment

