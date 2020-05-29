2011 Toyota Camry

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- full size spare tire
- Front & rear cup holders
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front centre console box w/lid
- Carpeted floor mats
- Remote fuel lid release
- Fabric door trim w/map pockets
- Front seatback pockets
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
-
- Brake Assist
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- P215/55R17 all-season tires
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- adjustable headrests
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
- Power Options
-
- Heated pwr mirrors
- Pwr windows w/auto up/down
- Trim
-
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Additional Features
-
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- LED Taillights
- Locking glove box
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
- Rack & pinion steering
- CHROME TAILPIPE
- aux pwr outlet
- Dual Exhaust System
- 3-point seat belts in all positions
- Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
- High solar energy-absorbing window glass
- Silver-accented interior trim
- Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
- 60/40 fold-down rear seat
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
- Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
- Aluminum sport pedals w/rubber inserts
- Sport style grille
- Unique scuff plates
- Colour-keyed full side skirts
- 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
- Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
- Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
- Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers
- 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
- 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
- Independent dual-link MacPherson sport rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
- MacPherson sport tuned front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
- 8-way pwr driver sport seat -inc: pwr recline/vertical/cushion height adjust, pwr lumbar support
- Front passenger sport seat -inc: recline, fore/aft seat adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.