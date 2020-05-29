Menu
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5198489
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK5BU157579
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic (Gray)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $118.50 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • full size spare tire
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front centre console box w/lid
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Remote fuel lid release
  • Fabric door trim w/map pockets
  • Front seatback pockets
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • P215/55R17 all-season tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • adjustable headrests
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Power Options
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • LED Taillights
  • Locking glove box
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
  • Rack & pinion steering
  • CHROME TAILPIPE
  • aux pwr outlet
  • Dual Exhaust System
  • 3-point seat belts in all positions
  • Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • High solar energy-absorbing window glass
  • Silver-accented interior trim
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • 60/40 fold-down rear seat
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
  • Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
  • Aluminum sport pedals w/rubber inserts
  • Sport style grille
  • Unique scuff plates
  • Colour-keyed full side skirts
  • 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
  • Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
  • Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers
  • 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
  • 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Independent dual-link MacPherson sport rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
  • MacPherson sport tuned front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
  • 8-way pwr driver sport seat -inc: pwr recline/vertical/cushion height adjust, pwr lumbar support
  • Front passenger sport seat -inc: recline, fore/aft seat adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

