2011 Toyota Corolla
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10983.0
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Quality and Economy, Check out this reliable and affordable sedan. Look no further.... 2011 Toyota Corolla CE at Westside Sales! This white beauty with a gray interior has been well-maintained and is ready to hit the road. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and spacious interior, it's perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. It's also equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
This Corolla CE has 158,000km on the odometer and comes packed with features that make driving a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors. Cruise in comfort with the tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, and CD player. And when you need extra space, simply fold down the rear seats.
This dependable and stylish sedan is waiting for you at Westside Sales. Come in for a test drive today and see why the Toyota Corolla is a favorite among Canadian drivers!
Priced Right at Only $11,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
